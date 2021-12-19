Kangra (Himachal Pradesh): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday said that the DNA of all Indians has been the same for the last 40,000 years. Addressing an event of former servicemen in Dharamshala, the RSS chief claimed that the ancestors of all Indians are the same.

"The DNA of all the people of India from 40,000 years ago is the same as that of the people of today. The ancestors of all of us are one, because of those ancestors our country flourished, our culture continued", said Bhagwat.

The RSS chief said that the organisation is often wrongly projected by the media as the remote control of the government. He also said that although some of their workers are "definitely" part of the government.

"We are never defeated by anyone's strength, but by our weaknesses," he added.

Lauding the Indian Army for its valour, Bhagwat said that regardless of the circumstances, an Indian Army soldier either completes his mission or sacrifices his life.

"Patriotism and discipline are not judged by the training of the army, but they are judged by the mind of the jawan," he added.

He also said that when it comes to courage and strength Indian soldiers are among the best in the world. "Mother India is really our mother. She not only gives us food to eat but also provides us with rites," he added.

He observed a minute's silence in the memory of Chief of Defence General Bipin Rawat and 13 others, who died recently in a helicopter crash near Coonoor.