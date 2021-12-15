Chitrakoot: Speaking at the Hindu Ekta Mahakumbh in Uttar Pradesh's Chitrakoot on Wednesday, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat called for the 'Ghar Wapsi' of those who have converted to other faiths, leaving Hinduism. He also gave a pledge to those attending the religious gathering.

Bhagwat invited those present in the gathering to take a pledge in the name of Lord Rama that he would work throughout his life for the protection and preservation of Hindu culture, society and religion.

Significantly, he proceeded to note that no Hindu would be allowed to deviate from the faith, and that those who have gone astray would be brought back.

Bhagwat stated that to protect Hinduism, everyone will have to sacrifice their self-interest and arrogance.

Through a story of gods and demons, he also directed his attacks at the Opposition.

1100 conch shells were blown to mark the occasion.

Issues discussed at the Mahakumch, organized by Jai Mishra, the successor of Jagatguru Rambhadracharya, included religious conversion, love jihad and cow protection, among others.