New Delhi: The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Wednesday said to the Supreme Court that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) 2019 is arbitrary as it expressly excludes Muslims. CAA pertains to only three countries (Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh) and only six religions (Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities), the DMK said while filing an affidavit before the top court in its plea challenging the CAA.

The DMK said that even while considering religious minorities, it keeps such Tamils of Indian origin who are presently staying in India as refugees after fleeing from Sri Lanka due to persecution.