New Delhi: Disruptions over Rahul Gandhi's 'democracy in danger' remark continued in Parliament on Wednesday both houses of the Parliament have been adjourned till 2 pm following ruckus and slogan shouting by the ruling BJP and Opposition over the former Congress chief's speech in the UK.

After Rajya Sabha first convened for the day, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said that 11 notices had been issued in seven categories under Rule 267 seeking suspension of business. However, even before he could announce his decision on the notices, the BJP MPs started shouting slogans demanding an apology from Rahul Gandhi in Parliament over his speech in the UK.

A chaotic situation ensued in the Upper House of the Parliament with the Opposition also raising their voice and protesting against the rejection of their demand following which the Chairman Jadjourned the House proceedings till 2 pm.

As for Lok Sabha soon after the Lower House convened for the day, Opposition party MPs started raising slogans holding some placards in their hands in demand of a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the Adani-Hindenburg row.

The treasury benches shot back with slogans demanding an apology from Rahul Gandhi over his UK speech. Even as Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla repeatedly tried to bring the House in order by urging the members to allow House proceedings, both sides refused to budge from their stand leading to the Speaker adjourning the proceedings till 2 pm.

Gandhi's recent speech in UK where he alleged that democracy was in jeopardy in India and democratic institutions were under attack in the county triggered a political slugfest with the ruling BJP accusing him of insulting India on foreign soil and the Congress retaliating by citing instances of Prime Minister Narendra Modi raising internal political issues abroad.