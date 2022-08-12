New Delhi: Delhi's Divya Kakran, 23, who won a bronze medal in wrestling in the Commonwealth Games 2022 while representing Uttar Pradesh, has said that she will play for UP only as she did not get the “due” she deserved from the Delhi government. Divya, who came to the limelight after winning her maiden CWG bronze at Birmingham, UK, made more headlines after she accused the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government in Delhi of “non-cooperation”.

However, the AAP government disputed the allegation saying she received financial assistance till 2017 before she snubbed Delhi to play for UP. In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, Divya spoke about the struggle in life, her journey to the highest level in wrestling and the recent controversy over shifting to UP. Divya said that the journey to CWG bronze has not been so easy for her and she had to struggle a lot to reach here. Divya's father used to earn a living by selling nappies while their mother used to stay awake all night and sew the diapers.

Divya said she did not have enough money for train tickets and used to sit near the toilet of the train. Despite the limitations, Divya fought all the odds and went on to win many medals for Delhi from 2011 to 2017. Divya said that in 2017, she met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who assured all help from the government, which she did not get.

She said she was forced to fight wrestling on behalf of Uttar Pradesh adding she got the due she deserved. Divya was honoured with the Rani Laxmibai Award in 2019 by the UP government. In 2020, the UP government conferred a lifetime pension of Rs 20,000 per month in Divya's favour. After winning the bronze medal in the Commonwealth Games, the UP government has announced Rs 50 lakh and a gazetted officer rank job for Divya.

Divya alleged that “despite being the daughter of Delhi, I did not get any help from the Delhi government”. “Neither I was given the money nor any recognition. Today, when I have won a bronze medal in the Commonwealth Games for the country and am demanding my rights from the Delhi government, I am being accused of doing politics. I do not want to do politics and only want to play my sport,” she said.

Divya said that every sportsperson should get the due they deserve to from the government. Over the Delhi government's counterargument that she had snubbed Delhi to play for UP, Divya said, “We have been living on rent in Delhi since 2001. And it is the duty of the Delhi government to honour players. There are athletes from Haryana, who play for Delhi and are honoured by both states. I also want the same”.

Divya said she has received respect from the Uttar Pradesh government and will continue to represent the state. She said her next goal is to excel in Asian Games and Olympics. Divya's father Sooraj Kakran told ETV Bharat that his daughter has struggled since the age of eight to reach this stage. He said that her daughter brought laurels to the entire country, “but despite living in Delhi, she did not get any respect from the Delhi government,” he alleged. He said that he wants the Delhi government “to consider Divya as Delhi's daughter and give her respect”.