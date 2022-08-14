Rudraprayag (Uttarakhand): Kedarnath, which is situated at an altitude of 11,700 feet, was immersed in the colours of patriotism. Devotees of Baba Kedar were seen chanting 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Vande Mataram' with tricolour flags in their hands. The entire Kedarnath resonated with the chants of the devotees. Meanwhile, tricolour flags were distributed to the devotees on reaching Kedarnath.

These days, the echoes of 'Har Har Mahadev' and 'Vande Mataram' are being heard in Baba Kedar's abode. The elixir of freedom festival is being celebrated across the country. Tricolour flags are distributed by the administration to the devotees reaching Kedanagri. Devotees are also chanting 'Vande Mataram and Har Har Mahadev' in enthusiasm.

Ten thousand flags were sent to Kedarnath Dham by the administration. Flags are being given to every devotee, who reaches the Dham. The temple of Baba Kedar was decorated with 11 tonnes of flowers on Raksha Bandhan and now the national flag waving there has added to the beauty of Kedarnath. Tricolour flags are also being given to the pilgrims on the Kedarnath walkway. At the same time, a human chain will be formed in the Kedarnath Dham as part of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' and tricolour flags will be hoisted in all the buildings located in Kedarnath.

District Magistrate Mayur Dixit said that preparations have been completed by the administration regarding the Independence Day celebrations. Along with the entire district, special preparations have been made in Kedarnath as well. A human chain will be formed after flag hoisting in Kedarnath Dham on August 15.

Responsibilities have been entrusted to the department officers regarding the 'Azadi ki Amrit Mahotsav'. To commemorate the completion of 75 years of independence, 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign was going on from August 13 to 15. In order to make this programme successful, under the directive of District Magistrate Mayur Dixit, all the departments of the district created awareness among people about hoisting the tricolour in their homes.