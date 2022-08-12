.

321 ft long Tricolor rally in Maharashtra Satara Published on: 1 hours ago

On the occasion of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', a rally was held with a 321 feet long Tiranga in Lonand city of Maharashtra's Satara district. The rally was organized on behalf of the Everest veteran, Veer Prajit Pardeshi. Students and teachers of Zilla Parishad Primary School of Lonand participated in it. 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Vande Mataram' slogans were raised in the public under the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' initiative.