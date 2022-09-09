Patna (Bihar): People on Friday started arriving on the banks of the Punpun river under the Masaurhi subdivision in the Patna district of Bihar to offer 'Pindadaan' to ancestors. Before moving to the Gaya district for offering 'Pindadaan' to ancestors, it is mandatory to worship or offer 'Tarpan' to ancestors on the banks of the Punpun river. The seventeen-day Pitri Paksha fair 2022 to pay obeisance to ancestors began with people offering Pindadaan on the banks of the Punpun river on September 9 and the event will conclude on September 25.

Pilgrims after offering 'Pindadaan' on the banks of Punpur river will visit Gaya town. Legend has it that Lord Shri Ram offered 'Pindadaan' to ancestors at the Punpun Ghat. Hence, it is also called the gateway to offering 'Pinddaan' in Gaya town. Devotees perform 'Tarpan' on the banks of Falgu river in Gaya. Besides, pilgrims also perform rituals at 52 altars in Gaya town.