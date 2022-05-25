Bengaluru: Karnataka Congress general secretary Kavitha Reddy on Monday lashed out at the party for “not promoting women empowerment while picking candidates for the June 3 Legislative Council elections,” after she was denied a ticket by the party. Reddy said that social justice is irrelevant and incomplete without gender justice in political representation.

Reddy was anticipating party tickets along with many women leaders, but the Congress declared former BMTC chairperson M Nagaraju Yadav and ex MLC Abdul Jabbar as its candidates, leaving Reddy agitated. In a Facebook post on Monday, Reddy wrote, "All men who get MLA/MP ticket will not win, so winnability question is ONLY for women? Men with all resources also have lost elections, but the question on resources is ONLY for women? Social justice is irrelevant/incomplete without Gender justice!"

"Why is Indian National Congress ignoring 50 per cent of the population? Is there no representation for women in our Assembly Council or Parliament at all? Is there no entry for women?" she added. The state Legislative Council elections will be held on June 3. The election is necessitated as the term of office of seven members expires on June 14.

Meanwhile, the BJP has announced four candidates for the Legislative Council polls. The BJP has picked senior leaders Laxman Savadi, S Keshava Prasad, Hemalatha Nayak and Chalavadi Narayanaswamy for contesting the polls.