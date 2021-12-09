New Delhi: The untimely demise of CDS General Bipin Rawat and 12 others in a chopper crash yesterday has led to an atmosphere of mourning all across the country. The nation and the families of the deceased have received condolences from across the world.

The Integrated Defence Staff expressed their grief over the loss of the CDS and said that the Armed Forces will forever remain indebted to the stellar contribution of India's first CDS.

The Pentagon top officials, including Secretary of Defence Lloyd J Austin III, Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen Mark Milley and Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby also condoled the untimely demise. "We are deeply saddened by the loss of General Bipin Rawat, the Indian Chief of Defence Staff, his wife, and 11 others, who died in a tragic helicopter crash. As India's first chief of defence, he made a lasting impact on the Indian military and reinforced our strong military-to-military relationship between the US and India," said Milley's statement.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also extended his condolences to the families of the deceased and to the people and government of India, said Stephane Dujarric, the spokesman for the UN chief. Rawat served the United Nations with distinction and his work was fully appreciated, he said.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken tweeted from his official account - "My deep condolences on the deaths of Indian Chief of Defence Staff General Rawat, his wife, and colleagues, who perished in today's tragic accident. We'll remember Gen Rawat as an exceptional leader who served his country and contributed to the US-India defence relationship."

Nepal's Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba also took to Twitter to express his condolences over the country's loss. "Deeply saddened by the tragic demise of Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife, and several defense officials in a helicopter crash. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families & the Indian Armed Forces," tweeted Deuba.

Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also expressed his grief. "I was deeply saddened to learn about the deadly helicopter crash that killed India's Chief of Defense Staff, General Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 others in Tamil Nadu," Netanyahu said in a tweet.

The Pakistan Army also came forth to express their grief over the loss. "General Nadeem Raza, CJCSC and General Qamar Javed Bajwa, COAS express condolences on the tragic death of CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife and loss of precious lives in a helicopter crash in India," tweeted a Spokesperson of the Pakistan Armed Forces.

Apart from these, several foreign ambassadors in India also took to social media to register their condolences.

Russian Ambassador Nikolay Kudashev expressed his loss by saying that Moscow has lost a "very close friend". Taking to Twitter, he said that Rawat played a big role in the promotion of India and Russia bilateral special and privileged strategic partnership.

Chinese Ambassador to India, Sun Weidong also took to Twitter. "Deep condolences on the sad demise of CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife, and other victims in the helicopter crash accident. My sympathy goes to all the family members of General Bipin Rawat," said the Chinese envoy in a Tweet.

The US Embassy also reached out over the mishap. "The U.S. Embassy extends its deepest condolences to the Rawat family and the families of those who perished in the tragic helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu," US Embassy and Consulates in India said in a statement.

Expressing grief over the tragic incident, Satoshi Suzuki - Japan's ambassador to India- said: Deeply saddened by the tragic demise of CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife, and 11 Armed Forces personnel an unfortunate accident at Sulur, Tamil Nadu. "I extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved family members of the people killed in the accident," Suzuki said in a tweet.

The Polish ambassador to India, Adam Burakowskialso condoled the demise of the CDS and 12 others. "Deepest condolences to the Family of General Bipin Rawat and the Families of those who died in the tragic crash. R.I.P.", tweeted Burakowski.