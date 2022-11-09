New Delhi: In a horrifying incident, a woman on Tuesday lodged a complaint against her step-grandfather and her relative and alleged that the accused broke into her house and raped her in Bhalswa Dairy police station area.

According to the victim, the step-grandfather raped her, while the person accompanying him kept holding the girl's hand during the act. After the incident, both the accused fled from the spot. When the victim's mother returned home at around 7 pm, the victim narrated her ordeal to her mother.

Also read: Minor girl raped by two persons, including minor boy

The victim's family complained to the Women's Commission, after which the matter reached Bhalswa Dairy Police Station, where the victim's family alleged that their statement was not even recorded for several hours.

After this, the victim's family and the activists of the social service organization reached the spot following which police registered a case and started the investigation.

The victim has also alleged that the accused had molested her earlier as well, however, the police have not released an official statement about the incident.