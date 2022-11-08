Hyderabad: A 13-year old girl was allegedly raped by an adult friend and a minor boy here, police said on Tuesday. The girl had gone out with the friend on the night of November 5 when the alleged incident happened, they said.

The girl did not disclose the incident immediately and her mother complained to police November 7 morning. A case on charges of rape and under the POCSO Act was registered and efforts were on to nab the accused, police added. (PTI)

