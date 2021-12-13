New Delhi: The air quality in the national capital continued to remain in the 'very poor' category on Monday. Minister for Environment Gopal Rai convened a review meeting, along with Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), regarding the pollution control measures to be withheld in Delhi.

Ghaziabad has been recorded to be 'severe', following which Gurugram, Noida and Faridabad have been recorded in the 'poor' category.

Delhi has been witnessing constant fluctuations in its air quality for the past week.

As per the government agencies, AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor' and 401 and 500 'severe'.

According to experts, fine particles present in the air (matter of less than 10 PM), ozone, sulfur dioxide, nitric dioxide, carbon monoxide and dioxide cause various respiratory inflammation.

