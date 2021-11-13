New Delhi: The Delhi Police Crime Branch will send a third notice to Lokesh Sharma, OSD of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, for questioning in the phone tapping case of Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, sources said. Earlier, Sharma was summoned twice but he failed to appear before the crime branch.

Sharma, who has been made the main accused in the case, was first issued a notice on October 22 but he did not turn up.

The crime branch then sent him a second notice on November 12 stating that if this time if he does not appear before them the police will have to arrest him. Following the notice, Sharma moved the Delhi High Court which stayed his arrest till January 13.

A complaint was lodged at the Tughlaq Road police station regarding the phone tapping case in March. The investigation was handed over to the crime branch which lodged an FIR on March 26. Some suspects have been questioned by the crime branch in relation to the case.