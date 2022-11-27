Delhi: Cyclist dies after being hit by BMW with VIP plate, driver held
Published on: 12 minutes ago
New Delhi: A person riding a bicycle died after being hit by a car in the Mahipalpur area of the national capital on Sunday. The accident took place on Sunday morning when the BMW car, bearing a VIP number plate, hit the cyclist, leading to his death. The police said they have arrested the car's driver and have also started an investigation in the case.
