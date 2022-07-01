Chhapra: Savita Mahto, 28, from Kolkata has become the first woman in India to reach Umling La Pass situated at 19,300 feet above sea level in Ladakh on a bicycle. It took her 23 days to reach Ladakh. Savita says she embarked on the journey to spread awareness about women's empowerment across the country.

"I have achieved this success with the help of my family and it is my dream to climb Mount Everest. However, my financial condition is the biggest obstacle in my path," she said. Her father Chauhan Mahto is a businessman who sells fish in Siliguri, Bengal. Savita started her journey from Delhi on June 5 and reached Umling on June 28 where she waved the tricolour.

“I am not working just to make my mark as a mountaineer and cyclist, but my aim is to empower women. My efforts are also to highlight the importance of girl child," she said. Savita has already scaled the 7,120 high Trishul mountain range in 2019. In 2018, she was among the 100 talented women in the country after she successfully completed a 5,700 km journey from the Wagah Border in the Trans Himalaya Cycling event sponsored by the Indian Army.