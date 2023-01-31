Chandigarh: The city wore a festive look as 93 delgates from 50 countries descended here on Sunday, including those from the G20 member nations, to discuss the global financial issues threadbare. The meeting got underway at Hotel Lait, IT Park. The two-day meeting began on Monday and concluded on Tuesday.

The first round of meetings continued throughout the day. Later, guests and participants were taken to tourist spots for sightseeing. Foreign delegates visited the Sukhna Lake, Rock Garden, Capital Complex and other tourist hotspots in the city. They saw a laser show where Chandigarh administrator Banwarilal Purohit was also present.

Besides, the guests also relished Indian cuisines such as 'aloo bukhara', 'kofta' and 'bajra kofta', besides there was a millet section also. A mixed bag of north Indian, continental and oriental flavours was added to the list of main menu.

There were more than 50 dishes, including aloo bukhara, kofta and bajra kofta, besides millet section. “Sarson da saag” and “makki di roti” turned out to be a hot favourite among the foreign delegates," said an official.

The foreign representatives belonging to countries also enjoyed watching Punjabi Bhangra dance. Performers sporting turbans were shaking their legs on the musical sound of drum beating. On day two on Tuesday, guests visited Amritsar to have glimpses of Virasat-e-Khalsa.