Dehradun: A businessman here was duped of crores of rupees by a woman from Mumbai on the pretext of selling him land in the Raipur region in Uttarakhand. Sanjay Negi, after waiting for over 5 years to get his money back, lodged a complaint in the matter against the accused woman named Kumud Vaidya on Sunday. The Raipur police station has taken cognizance of the matter, while an investigation against the accused is underway as informed by Raipur police station in-charge Amarjeet Singh.

As informed by the officials probing the matter, Sanjay Negi filed a complaint wherein he mentioned meeting Kumud Vaidya - a resident of Suraj Balkeshwar Road in Mumbai - for an offer to sell around 59 acres (36 bighas) of land in the Lalpur region of Raipur. Negi and his partner Manu accepted the offer after seeing the land and finalized the deal, by signing a contract that also mentioned that the land is free of dispute. As the first and second installment, Negi and his partner paid a total of Rs 1.5 crores to the woman on September 4th and 9th. Furthermore, they transferred an additional Rs 1 crore on September 31st, making it a total of Rs 2.5 crores.

After the conclusion of almost all formalities, Negi happened to extract the 30-year record of the land which clarified that the land indeed did not belong to Kumud and was not even up for sale. On investigating deeper, he realized that Kumud and her family had sold the land some years ago, while it was still a matter of a disputed affair. Negi, shocked by the deceit, tried approaching the culprit for clarification. However, as soon as Kumud realized that her wager might not go as planned, she started avoiding Negi.

After receiving no response even after approaching her repeatedly, Negi went to confront the woman in Mumbai where she currently stays. After facing avoidance there too, Negi decided to go the legal way and approached the Raipur police station. A case has been registered against the woman under cheating and forgery, while the police are simultaneously investigating the matter, informed the officials.

