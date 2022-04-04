Dehradun: Pushpa Munjiyal, a resident of Dalanwala, Nehru Colony, Dehradun, has requested the court to make Congress MP Rahul Gandhi as heir of her property. The woman has presented a Will in the Dehradun court and said that she is deeply influenced by the thoughts of Rahul Gandhi.

Speaking on the matter, Congress Metropolitan President Lalchand Sharma said that a testament of her property in the name of Rahul Gandhi has been handed over to former state president Pritam Singh at his residence in Yamuna Colony.

Pushpa said that she has given the full details of her property in court, and requested the court to hand over the ownership of her entire property to Rahul Gandhi after her death. She included a fixed deposit of Rs 50 lakhs and 10 grams of gold. She added that Rahul Gandhi's family has supremely sacrificed for the country since its Independence.

Meanwhile, Rahul's maternal grandfather, Jawaharlal Nehru was the first Prime Minister of India while his grandmother Indira Gandhi was also the Prime Minister of India following which Rahul's father Rajiv Gandhi became the Prime Minister of India. Sonia Gandhi, his mother, is currently the working president of Congress and his sister Priyanka is Congress General Secretary in charge of Uttar Pradesh.

