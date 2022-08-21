Jalore (Rajasthan): In an unexpected political development in the Jalore Dalit student's death case, some Congress leaders and supporters have alleged that the school where the incident occurred is run by the RSS. In response, district's advocate Madhusudan Vyas has filed a complaint against everyone who made such allegations. These names include Congress leader MP Digvijay Singh, Udit Raj, Sandeep Singh, blogger Hansraj Meena, and Gautam Kashyap, who took to Twitter to voice their allegations.

Jalore Dalit murder case: Congress claims RSS' involvement with school, draws action

The officials from the Kotwali police station in the district headquarters lodged an FIR on Saturday as per Vyas' complaint and launched an investigation into the matter, informed Arvind Rajpurohit, the station in charge at the concerned police station.

Also read: Dalit student beaten to death by teacher for allegedly touching water pot meant for upper caste people

In his FIR, Advocate Madhusudan Vyas said the allegations made by the people named in the complaint are baseless and an attempt to defame the RSS, while adding that all the tweets have similar terminologies, thereby hinting at a planned agenda.

A minor Dalit student was beaten to death on Saturday by his teacher in a private school for allegedly touching a drinking water pot meant for people from the upper caste. The accused teacher Chail Singh (40) was arrested and charged with murder and sections of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The incident has drawn major falk from across the country while several political aspects have also made their way into the case since it came to the fore.