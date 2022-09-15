UGC Chairman: CUET-UG results to be announced by 10 pm tonight
Published on: 56 minutes ago |
Updated on: 27 minutes ago
Updated on: 27 minutes ago
UGC Chairman: CUET-UG results to be announced by 10 pm tonight
Published on: 56 minutes ago |
Updated on: 27 minutes ago
Updated on: 27 minutes ago
New Delhi: The results for Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG will be announced by 10 pm on Thursday, according to UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar.
"CUET-UG results will be announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) by around 10 pm tonight. Best wishes to the students," Kumar said. The debut edition of CUET-UG, a gateway for undergraduate admissions, began in July and concluded on August 30. (PTI)
Loading...