New Delhi: Crude oil prices on Thursday rose by Rs 33 to Rs 8,764 per barrel as participants widened their positions on a firm spot demand. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for April delivery traded higher by Rs 33 or 0.38 per cent to Rs 8,764 per barrel in 8,922 lots. Analysts said raising of bets by participants kept crude oil prices higher in futures trade.

Globally, West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down by 0.01 per cent at USD 114.92 per barrel, while Brent crude traded 0.45 per cent higher at USD 122.15 per barrel in New York.

PTI