New Delhi: Crude oil prices on Thursday rose by Rs 48 to Rs 7,344 per barrel as participants widened their positions on a firm spot demand. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for March delivery traded higher by Rs 48 or 0.66 percent to Rs 7,344 per barrel in 3,455 lots.

Analysts said the raising of bets by participants kept crude oil prices higher in futures trade. Globally, West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up by 1.84 percent at USD 96.79 per barrel, while Brent crude traded 1.92 percent higher at USD 99.90 per barrel in New York.

PTI

