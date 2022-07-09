Jaipur (Rajasthan): Three persons, who were arrested by the sleuths of the special branch of Rajasthan Intelligence unit, were produced before the CMJ court on Friday. These Indian moles working for Pakistan were arrested from Sri Ganganagar, Hanumangarh and Churu districts of Rajasthan for allegedly sharing vital military information of strategic importance to people across the border.

They were rounded up as part of 'Operation Sarhad' carried out by the Special Branch of the Rajasthan Intelligence unit from June 25 to 28 in the districts of Sri Ganganagar, Hanumangarh and Churu. The arrested persons were identified as Abdul Sattar hailing from Hanumangarh, Nitin Yadav, a resident of Shri Ganganagar, and Ram Singh belonging to Churu. They have been remanded in judicial custody till July 22.

Altogether 23 persons were arrested during the operation carried out in Sri Ganganagar, Hanumangarh and Churu districts so far. The arrested spies were in contact with the Pak Intelligence agency and passed vital and sensitive information of military importance to the Pakistani people through the Special Media. The Indian spies were given money by their Pakistani handlers for sharing information with them. Further probe into the matter has begun. Action against them has been initiated under the Official Secrets Act, 1923.