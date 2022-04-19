Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): Now, the 'bulldozer' politics has infiltrated into religious discourses and gatherings in Madhya Pradesh also. A seer named Bageshwar Maharaj while conducting a Ram Katha recitation at a village in the Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh recently called upon Hindus to unite and give a befitting reply to stone pelters.

Speaking further he said, "Hindus are rising to the occasion, but after sustaining injuries. This is good news Hindus are awakening, but the sad news is that they are rising to the situation after receiving injuries. Hence, I appeal to all Hindus to unite and fight against the miscreants otherwise this situation will spread to villages also."

"Get united and start bulldozing the houses of those who are disrupting Ram Navami processions. Those who are throwing stones at your houses, go after them. You must visit their house and pull them down," the seer, in a video footage, was seen appealing to Ram Katha participants at the event.

Bageshwar Maharaj also said that he will not shy away from his responsibility and purchase a bulldozer one day. "At present, I didn't have money to purchase a bulldozer. But, I will purchase one soon," he said and asked from the gathering, "Tell me the quotation (of the bulldozer) please?".

Besides, he also said that government will not come to bail out somebody from a difficult situation always. "So, it's better to defend and go after the stone pelters taking initiative," Maharaj said to the participants.