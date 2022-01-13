Sultanpur: The Chanda Kothwali police have arrested three accused including Congress worker Rita Yadav involved in hatching conspiracy by showing black flag during PM Modi’s rally on the Purvanchal Expressway in Sultanpur of Uttar Pradesh, and to get herself shot on January 3 for Assembly election ticket in the party, police stated on Wednesday.

Talking to ETV Bharat Circle Officer of Chanda Kothwali police station Satish Chandra Shukla said, "Rita Yadav herself confessed that her eagerness to get the ticket in upcoming Assembly election in Uttar Pradesh had made her stage the entire act of getting herself shot. She herself lodged an FIR after which police started to investigate." It was later revealed that Rita Yadav, a resident of Sunawan Lalu's Purva of Chanda Kotwali area, along with her accomplice driver Md. Mustakim and Dharmendra Yadav have been a part of this conspiracy. All the accused found guilty have been taken into custody for participating in the conspiracy.

Police have also stated that "illegal firearms and cartridges have been recovered from them. A case of sedition had been registered against them. The accused has been sent to jail."The Congress party had used this allegation to target the BJP in the poll-bound state.