New Delhi: Congress has initiated legal action against a section of BJP MPs, MLAs, and also some media houses for spreading misinformation using a doctored video statement of Rahul Gandhi in which he talked about forgiving the SFI activists who attacked his Wayanad office. Speaking to the media on Sunday, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said that his party has initiated legal proceedings against concerned BJP leaders and news channels over the issue.

“Yesterday, an FIR was registered against the channel in Jaipur. Earlier, when we issued a legal notice to the channel along with a few other channels, they apologized and said it was a mistake. But then they do the same again. So, I can say that some of them are repeat offenders,”

Khera further alleged that although Rahul Gandhi categorically spoke about forgiving SFI cadres who attacked his office, the news channel doctored the video in such a manner that it appeared as if he was speaking about the killers of Kanhaiya Lal in Rajasthan.

“This particular episode acquires a very serious dimension because it involves communal harmony of the country. You cannot incite passion by doctoring videos and provoking people and communities. Rahul Gandhi in Kerala was referring to the attack on his Wayanad office by SFI cadres. The channel doctored it in a manner so that it appears that he is talking about the killers of Kanhaiya Lal. He was trying to say that let’s forgive SFI, he said it very-very clearly, but, the channel doctored it and presented it in such a manner that anybody could have got confused,” he added.

“We will keep you informed on this. If anybody thinks that our decency is our shackle, he is sadly mistaken. It is our ornament and we are free to take that ornament off and take legal action. Gone are the days, when we will continue to be decent because we have been watching the BJP and its IT cell,” said Khera.