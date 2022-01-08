New Delhi: As soon as the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the schedule for the Assembly elections in 5 states today, the Congress party claimed that it would be forming a government in Goa, Punjab, Manipur, and Uttarakhand. While in Uttar Pradesh, Congress said that no government could be formed without its support.

Congress claimed that it is raising the issues of farmers, youngsters, and women, which is a section of people who cannot be divided on the basis of caste and religion, through which BJP does its politics.

While addressing a press conference, Congress' chief spokesperson and general secretary Randeep Surjewala said, "Even though poll body announced the poll dates today, the results were out much earlier. Congress party is forming a government in 4 states including Goa, Punjab, Manipur, and Uttarakhand. Also, no government could be formed in Uttar Pradesh without our support."

Similarly, Congress' senior leader and MP Mallikarjun Kharge also tweeted the same, "Congress Party is confident of performing well and winning all 5 states that are going to elections. India has sky-high inflation, record unemployment, and societal hate is growing. The voters of these 5 states, especially youth and women, will teach BJP a befitting lesson."

While KC Venugopal, Congress general secretary, expressed confidence that people will bestow faith in Congress once again. He tweeted, "From constant attacks on the basic rights & lives of our farmers to the unending price rise that has emptied our common citizens, from failing to stop Chinese aggression at the borders to mishandling internal peace, Congress will unitedly fight each and every failure of the BJP."

Going a step further, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra asserted, "On March 10, there will be a victory march for the youth, farmers, women, workers, traders and common people of UP. In these elections, the Congress party will fight for the rights of youth, farmers, women, workers, traders, and common people. We will offer a tough fight in UP and emerge a winner."



Coming to the polls, Uttar Pradesh will go to the polls in seven phases from February 10 to March 7, Punjab, Uttarakhand, and Goa will vote in a single phase on February 14. Manipur, on the other hand, will vote in two phases on Feb 27 and March 3. The counting of votes will be held on March 10, the poll body added. Election Commission has also declared that no roadshows, padayatra, cycle, or bike rallies and processions shall be allowed till 15 January in view of Covid cases surge.

Talking about poll panel regulations, former Chief Minister and Uttrakhand Congress leader Harish Rawat said, "Rules should be the same for the ruling party as well as other parties. We are prepared to sound the death knell for BJP in Uttarakhand. Congress will contest in all 70 seats."



Meanwhile, in Punjab, as Congress is struggling with internal squabbles among its state leaders, Surjewala asserted that CM Charanjit Singh Channi, Punjab PCC Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, and Campaign Committee Chief Sunil Jakhar, all the three are party's CM face for upcoming polls. "Punjab will have Charanjit Singh Channi, Navjot Singh Sidhu, and Sunil Jakhar as its CM face and these three will be having the power of 111 to make the party get past the victory mark," Surjewala added.

Also Read: Punjab assembly polls: CEC meet chaired by Sonia Gandhi underway to finalize candidates