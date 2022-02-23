Hyderabad: Tension prevailed in Karmanghat area on Wednesday after an altercation between cow vigilantes and some people "illegally" transporting cattle resulted in protests and stone pelting that left a few police personnel injured, officials said. Police said they have registered five cases in connection with the incidents that happened on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday and seven persons were arrested for allegedly attacking the cow vigilantes.

Police said the cow vigilantes were also booked in connection with damage of police vehicles and for causing grievous injury to a police sub-inspector in stone pelting during the protests held by them and activists of some Hindu organisations.

"Additional police forces were deployed in the area and the situation was brought under control," a senior police official said. Strong police pickets have been posted with civil and special forces to maintain peace and tranquility in area, police said. The cow vigilantes in a complaint to police stated that when a group of ‘gau rakshaks' stopped a vehicle carrying cattle on Tuesday night they were attacked with iron rods by those transporting the cattle resulting in minor injuries to them.

Then, the cattle transporters called other accused to the spot and chased the cow vigilantes into the premises of a temple, police said based on the complaint adding that they registered a case and took seven persons into custody. Police further said they seized the vehicle illegally transporting the cattle and five calves were handed over to a ‘gaushala' (cow shelter) for safe custody.

Similarly, based on a complaint of assault filed by the driver of the vehicle transporting the cattle, another case was registered against the cow vigilantes and investigation was taken up. After this incident, a large number of Hindu activists gathered at the temple and protested over the entry of people from other religions into the premises and obstructed free flow of traffic on the main road, a release from Rachakonda Police Commissionerate said.

When the police tried to pacify the unruly mob, they started chanting slogans and pelting stones on the police, causing injuries to police officials including to one Sub-Inspector, who received severe head injuries and has been admitted to a hospital, police said. The mob continued to indulge in stone pelting and damaged police vehicles, obstructed common public and created a panic situation even as police succeeded in pacifying the mob, they said.

Rachakonda Commissioner of Police Mahesh M Bhagwat said investigation was on in the five cases as he appealed the community to not spread rumours through social media and maintain communal harmony. In-charge Director General of Police of Telangana Anjani Kumar along with other senior police officials held a review meeting over the incident. It has been resolved that firm action will be taken against the communal offenders and those who are trying to disturb communal situation in the state, a release from the DGP's office said. History sheet and communal sheet will be opened against any violators of law, police added.

