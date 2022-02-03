Bhopal: Congress workers under the leadership of former minister PC Sharma protested at the Gopalan and Animal Promotion Board on Thursday against the alleged cow slaughter in Gau Sewa Bharti Basai Gaushala. They demanded registering a murder case against the operator of the Gaushala and CBI probe into the matter.

Former minister PC Sharma said that Gau Sewa Bharti Gaushala located in Basai was "guilty of killing Gaumata". "An offense under section 302 should be registered against the management of the Gaushala and they should be sent to jail immediately," he said. The former minister alleged that leather and bones were being traded by killing cows after slowly poisoning them. Sharma said that the district administration should take over the cowshed as "thousands of cows have died in Basai Gaushala".

According to Congress MLA Jitu Patwari, 5,577 cows have died in the last five years, 290 cows died in 2020, 595 cows in 2019, 907 in 2018, 1847 in 2017, and 616 cows died in 2016. He alleged that BJP leader Nirmala Shandilya had received Rs 8.89 lakh in 2019 and Rs 12.19 lakh in 2020 as grants from the government. The investigation is going on to determine where the amount received in the grant was used.

Earlier, Nirmala Shandilya was arrested after the opposition leader and Hindu organizations highlighted the issue. Nirmala was then released on bail. Vishva Hindu Parishad leader Vinod Sahu claimed that while state home minister Narottam Mishra mentioned the post-mortem of only nine cows, "about 800 cows have actually died".

Sahu has also accused the ruling party of being negligent in this matter and said that if Nirmala is not arrested within 24 hours then Vishwa Hindu Parishad will launch a fierce agitation.

