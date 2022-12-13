New Delhi: Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh on Tuesday refused permission to opposition MPs to seek clarification on Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's statement on the clash between Indian and Chinese troops in Arunchal Pradesh, saying clarifications are not allowed on sensitive issues.

Opposition parties led by the Congress, which stalled proceedings in the first hour of the session and thereafter raised slogans demanding a discussion on the border clashes, wanted to seek a number of clarifications after Singh made a statement in both houses of Parliament. Harivansh, however cited four precedents to say queries cannot be allowed on sensitive issues.

Opposition members, however, were not satisfied and continued to raise the issue for sometime, before the Congress led them to stage a walkout of the House. Rajya Sabha procedures allow MPs to seek clarifications on any statement by ministers. The deputy chairman said the House will appreciate the valour and bravery of the Indian armed forces and their commitment to protect territorial integrity of the country.

In his statement on the clash in both house of Parliament, Singh said the Indian Army bravely thwarted an attempt by the Chinese PLA to "unilaterally" change the status quo in the Yangtse area of Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang sector on December 9. There were no fatalities or serious injuries to Indian troops in the scuffle, he said.

Singh also said Indian troops confronted the attempt in a "firm and resolute manner", and Chinese personnel went back to their locations due to the timely intervention of Indian commanders. Singh's statement came a day after the Indian Army said troops from the two sides clashed along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Tawang sector and the face-off led to "minor injuries to a few personnel from both sides". (PTI)