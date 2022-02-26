New Delhi: Chief Justice of India (CJI) N V Ramana on Saturday inaugurated a cricket tournament of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) at a ground here by bowling to SCBA president Vikas Singh.

Prior to visiting the cricket ground of the Modern School at Barakhamba Road here for the tournament, the CJI spoke as the chief guest at the National Seminar on Adjudication of IPR Disputes in India' organised by the Delhi High Court.

"The cricket tournament began with the CJI symbolically bowling to president of SCBA Vikas Singh," a statement said, adding, "Off the third ball, which was a full toss, Vikas Singh was caught in the mid wicket area."

PTI

