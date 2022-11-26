New Delhi: It is crucial that we tap into the experience of a diverse section of people who are part of the judiciary, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said on Saturday on the occasion of Constitution Day. Their knowledge and understanding would strengthen the institution, he added. He also stressed the need to increase the representation of marginalized communities and women in the legal profession and judiciary.

"In a nation as large and diverse as ours, the paramount challenge that the judiciary as an institution faces is to ensure that the justice delivery system is accessible to everyone," CJI Chandrachud said about making the legal process more accessible. The courts have been adopting technology to improve their working. The CJI also stressed the importance of remodeling our legal system so that it is able to reach out to the people instead of people reaching out to the courts in their quest for justice.