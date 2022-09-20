Srinagar: After a long gap of 30 years, cinema is finally returning to Kashmir, symbolizing the valley's readiness to embrace entertainment despite simmering threat of militancy. A modern multiplex is set for inauguration in Srinagar city on MOnday.

The multiplex designed by INOX and owned by D P Dhar has come up in Sonwar in Srinagar opposite to the Badami Bagh army cantonment, in a symbolic coexistence of entertainment and security. The latest cinema theatre complex will be inaugurated by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. The valley's current innings of cinema will begin with screening of Amir Khan starrer ‘Lal Singh Chaddha’.

Before the 1990s, Srinagar city had nearly 12 cinemas but they were shut down after eruption of militancy. Later, the buildings of those cinema halls have been converted into either camps for the security forces camps or shopping malls. However, in 1998, three cinemas halls - Broadway, Neelum and Regal - were reopened during the then Farooq Abdullah Government. But a grenade explosion outside Regal Cinema had them all shut in no time. Since then, no cinema theatre was opened in Kashmir, marking the valley's fated departure from entertainment.

Now, following the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, the Government asserted its renewed commitment to revive cinema and film culture in Kashmir. Last week, the Lieutenant Governor inaugurated two cinema halls in Pulwama and Shopian when he assured that all districts in the valley will get cinema halls. The Pulwama and Shopian cinema halls are now housed in buildings previously occupied by the government departments. However, the administration has not yet started issuing tickets or screening regular shows in these cinema halls and has kept silent on this so far.

However, the INOX cinema in Srinagar will start regular shows from October 1 and ticket services will begin after September 26. D P Dhar who owns the cinema said that after the 90s youth have not seen cinema films in Kashmir and his effort is to give them that experience in the valley. “Youth of Kashmir had no means of entertainment. Cinema will provide them the experience which they missed during last 30 years," Dhar said.