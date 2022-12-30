Gaya (Bihar): A Chinese woman was detained by security agencies from Bihar's Gaya on Thursday, over suspension of being a Chinese spy trying to spy on spiritual leader Dalai Lama and has been deported to her embassy in New Delhi. During the investigation, she was guilty of violating visa rules and not being a spy, so subsequently she will be deported back to her country, as told by police on Friday. The Gaya police have also lodged a first information report (FIR) against the Ashish International Guest House where she was staying for the violation of the Foreigners Act.

Chinese woman suspected of spying on Dalai Lama found violating visa rules

The foreign national, Song Xiaolan, 40, was located from the guest house at Maharani Road under the jurisdiction of Bodh-Gaya police station after the intelligence agency issued her sketch late on Wednesday evening concerning the ongoing Kalachakra puja in Bodh Gaya which is getting attended by Dalai Lama.

A search was launched for her after an intimation from FRRO said that she had violated visa norms that allowed her to stay for not more than 90 days at a stretch. She has been in India since October 2019. The Gaya police have also registered a first information report (FIR) against the Ashish International Guest House, where she was staying, for the violation of the Foreigners Act.

Additional director general of police (headquarters) Jitendra Singh Gangwar said that the Chinese national’s visa has been cancelled by the Foreigners’ Regional Registration Office (FRRO) at Kolkata and she has been slapped with a “Leave India” notice. A police team led by the station house officer (SHO) of Gaya’s women police station brought her to New Delhi on Friday.

Gaya senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harpreet Kaur said “It is mandatory for any hotel/guest house to fill Form C after a foreigner on a tourist visa checked-in and submit it to the Foreigner Regional Office (FRO) within 24 hours. It will help keep track of the day-to-day movement of places he/she visits throughout India during the stay,” said Harpreet.

Further adding she told, that the Ashish International Guest House violated the norms and police registered an FIR against them under Section 14 of the Foreigners Act and Section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). SSP also denied any links to her being spying, however, she (Chinese national) will be blacklisted a lifetime ban is imposed on her restricting her entry to India.