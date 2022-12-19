New Delhi: Reiterating its policy of zero tolerance against terrorism as well as terror funding, the Centre on Monday said that all organisations and NGOs supporting terror funding would face strong action. "We want to make it clear that nobody will be spared for supporting terror funding. We have already started taking strong action against terror funding," said Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat Karad.

He said actions have been taken through the cancellation of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) licensing and at the same time finding NGOs has been stopped. "There is a large-scale deduction of terrorist activities in India. In fact, we have also achieved a 94 per cent conviction rate in terror financing cases," said Karad. He was talking to a selected group of reporters about the Central government's achievements in the last eight years.

Karad said that his government is trying to minimise foreign dependency on several products while encouraging the "Make in India" concept. Echoing the same view, Ladakh BJP MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal said that funding of those NGOs, who were supporting terror funding, has been stopped. "Through FCRA scrutiny, we are trying to stop terror financing," said Namgyal.

When asked about the India-China border issue, Namgyal said the situation is peaceful now. "However, due to the un-demarcated border, the issue of grudging is prevalent along the India-China border," said Namgyal. His statement assumes significance as troops of India and China had a face-off along the Tawang sector in Arunachal Pradesh recently.

Namgyal mentioned that the vibrant village concept of the Central government will go a long way in improving the living conditions of the people along the border areas. Under the vibrant village programme, as announced in the last Union budget, infrastructure along the India-China border will be developed.