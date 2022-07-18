New Delhi: The CBI on Monday conducted searches at the premises of former Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president Narinder Batra at five locations in Delhi and Jammu, officials said. The searches were conducted after filing an FIR against him in an alleged corruption case, they said.

The central probe agency had received a complaint against Batra following which it started a preliminary enquiry in April this year, which is the first step to establish prima facie criminality, they said. It was alleged in the complaint that Rs 35 lakh of Hockey India funds was used for Batra's personal benefits, the officials said. Batra ceased to be president of the IOA when the Delhi High Court, on May 25, struck down the post of 'life member' in Hockey India, courtesy which he had contested the IOA elections and won back in 2017.

In three separate handwritten notes, Batra officially tendered his resignations from the IOA, International Olympic Committee (IOC) and International Hockey Federation (FIH). In all the letters, he cited "personal reasons" behind his decision. "Due to personal reasons I submit my resignation from the post of President FIH," Batra wrote to its executive board.

Batra's IOC membership was linked to IOA presidency but his resignation from FIH has come as a surprise, since in May, he had said he wanted to focus on his job in the world hockey body. The Delhi High Court's refusal to stay his appeal before a double bench might have been the trigger for Batra's resignations. But the matter is listed for normal hearing on July 26. (PTI)