Sawai Madhopur: The viral video of tigress (T-124) Ridhi during 8 o' clock of last Sunday night, has put a big question mark over the movement of public in the prohibited area of Ranthambore National Park. Besides, a big question arises how the image of the tigress was captured in the restricted zone of the reserve forest.

The security and safety of tigress as well as human beings has come to the fore. The location of the video shoot was near Trinetra Ganesh Temple situated on the road, which goes up to Ranthambore Fort inside the forest.

On Sunday last, there was a huge footfall of visitors to Ganesh Temple inside the Ranthambore National Park.

Some people who were returning after visiting the Ganesh Temple in a car captured the picture of tigress Ridhi. But, people are not allowed to this area of the national park after 4 o' clock and the incident of shooting the video of tigress took place at around 8 o' clock in the night.

Chief Conservator of Forest (CCF) of Ranthambore National Park, TC Verma, said, "On Sunday last, there was a huge footfall of devotees visiting the Ganesh Dham. While private vehicles were asked to stop at Ganesh Dham, but Cab Operator Union was plying their vehicles."

As the route in Ranthambore National Park comes under the prohibited and tigress Ridhi strayed into the area. Some people while travelling in the car might have captured the image of the tigress during the night. We have taken cognizance of the matter and probe has begun, said Verma.