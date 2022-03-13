Kannauj (Uttar Pradesh): At least eight people were injured in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Ghiloi on Sunday morning. The accident took place on NH-91 of the Chhibramau Kotwali area in ​​Kannauj.

The accident took place when a group of people were returning from Deoria to Firozabad after attending a marriage procession. The car they were in rammed into two trucks that had already collided into each other. The local villagers rushed to the spot and pulled out all the people trapped in the car and informed the police. The injured were admitted to Tirwa and Saifai Medical College.

