Basti (Uttar Pradesh): Three soldiers of the Central Industrial Security Force died while two others sustained grievous injuries after the vehicle they were travelling in collided with another along the highway in the Munderwa area in Uttar Pradesh on Friday, officials said. The identity of the deceased or the injured was not immediately known.

The mishap, as per the officials, took place near the Khajhaula police post under the jurisdiction of the Munderwa police station. The impact of the collision was such that three soldiers died on the spot. Two others who were injured were admitted to the district hospital for treatment.

