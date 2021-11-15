Chandigarh: Former Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh rubbished the claims made by one of the ministers in the Punjab government that he would be meeting Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi to discuss about his returning back to the party.

“These are malicious and mischievous assumptions apparently made with an ulterior motive”, Capt Amarinder said while reiterating that there was no question of rejoining the Congress.

The former Chief Minister said he was giving the finishing touches to the organisational set-up. “We are waiting for the registration of our party Punjab Lok Congress by the Election Commission of India and the allotment of the party symbol," he added.

