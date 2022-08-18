Chennai (Tamil Nadu): In the arrival terminal of ​​Chennai Domestic Airport, beds with ultra-modern facilities have been set up for short-term rest for passengers traveling by domestic flights and those waiting to go to Chennai after arriving from other cities. These capsule beds were launched on a trial basis.

Chennai Airport Director Sharath Kumar inaugurated the sleeping pods on Wednesday (August 17). Later, speaking to the media, Sharath Kumar said: "At present, a 4-bed capsule hotel has been set up on a trial basis. Passengers who need bed facilities for short-term rest should book online. It is said that they will be charged Rs. 600 for the first 2 hours and Rs. 250 for every hour thereafter. One passenger in one bed and one child below 12 years of age are allowed to take some rest.

This sleeping pod facility at Chennai Airport can be availed on an hourly basis and has amenities like reading lights, a charging station, a USB charger, luggage space, ambient light and blower control, and a plush bed. Each capsule can accommodate one adult and a kid under 12 years.

Air passengers can book this by using their flight ticket, boarding pass, and PNR number. Non-air passengers will not be given seats here. The beds will be increased depending on the response from the passengers".