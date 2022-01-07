New Delhi: 'Bulli Bai' app creator Neeraj Bishnoi, who was arrested by the Delhi Police from Assam for creating a platform for defaming women of a particular community, has been sent to seven-day police custody. He is a resident of the Jorhat village of Assam and was studying second-year B.Tech, computer science from Vellore Institute of Technology, Bhopal.

Bishnoi, an engineering student and the main conspirator and creator of the 'Bulli Bai' on GitHub and the main Twitter account holder of the app was taken into custody by IFSO (Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations unit) of the Special Cell of Delhi Police.

Delhi police had demanded seven days' custody of Bishnoi, as the latter was produced before the deputy magistrate on Thursday. Accordingly, the magistrate allowed the police for his custody for a week. The accused was held from Assam by a team of IFSO led by DCP KPS Malhotra.

According to police, Bishnoi had, in October, had created a list of women whom he wanted to defame online on his digital devices, a laptop, and cell phones. He was tracing women activists all over social media and downloading their photos.

On January 1, this app, which was performing on Github's space, posted photos of a number of women of a particular religion. These included journalists, social workers, students, and famous personalities. It happened six months after the controversy of Sulli Deals.

Vishal Kumar Jha, the engineering student, was one of the followers of 'Bulli Bai', which led the police to him.

Hosting platform Github provided space to 'Sulli Deals', and the 'Bulli Bai too was created on it. Later, after the controversy erupted, Github removed the user 'Bulli Bai' from its hosting platform. But by then it had sparked a nationwide controversy.

The app was also being promoted by a Twitter handle with the name @bullibai, with the display picture of a Khalistani supporter.

Read: Bulli Bai case: Shweta Singh, Mayank Rawal to be produced before Mumbai court today

"The Twitter account was created on December 31. He further disclosed that he had also created one more Twitter account @Sage0x1 for tweeting about the app. He was continuously monitoring the news on social media. He had created yet another Twitter account with the name of @giyu44," said Malhotra.

Bishnoi had also mocked the Mumbai Police, which had begun investigations and made a couple of arrests, to not "arrest innocent people", through these Twitter accounts. He is highly radicalised, police had said.

"He speaks fluent English and accepts his crime. He said he has no remorse," said a source.

During interrogation, he had revealed that he is the person who created the Bullibai app on Github. He had also created the Twitter handle @bullibai_ and other handles. He further disclosed that the Github account and app were developed in November 2021 and finally updated the app in December 2021.

According to police, Bishnoi had, in October, created a list of women whom he wanted to defame online using digital devices, cell phones and a laptop. He was tracing women activists all over social media and downloading their photos.

"The Twitter account was created on December 31. He further disclosed that he had also created one more Twitter account @Sage0x1 for tweeting about the app. He was continuously monitoring the news on social media. He had created yet another Twitter account with the name of @giyu44," said DCP KPS Malhotra.

He had tweeted that Mumbai Police has arrested innocent persons and gloated that he was the main culprit behind the whole issue and challenged the police to arrest him. He was also tweeting news about Bulli Bai on his Twitter account.

Shweta Singh, who was arrested by Mumbai Police from Uttarakhand, had told the police that she was in touch with Twitter user @giyu44 who is based in Nepal and was getting instructions from him.

Bishnoi comes from a simple family and his father runs a grocery shop in their village in Rajasthan, and his mother is a homemaker. He has two sisters, one of whom is a lawyer.