Bikaner: Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday prevented a smuggling bid on the India-Pakistan border and recovered 2 Kg of suspected heroin, fluorescent balls and an air-dropping bag in Rajasthan's Bikaner.

Based on the intelligence input, BSF made the recovery from the barren land near the Sangrampur border post area on Wednesday. The weight of the recovered packets is about 2 kg. The heroin packets were dropped with the help of a drone from the Pakistan side near BSF's Sangrampur outpost in Khajuwala.

After necessary protocols, they said recovered drugs will be handed over to the concerned agency for examination, said the BSF official. The operation was carried out under the leadership of BSF DIG Pushpendra Singh Rathore. Other top BSF officers also reached the spot.