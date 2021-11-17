Hyderabad: In the upcoming Assembly Elections, the BJP has set victory as its primary goal in Uttar Pradesh. In order to achieve success in UP, the party is not going to make any risky compromises over whatever issues there might be within or outside the party. The BJP authorities have made it amply clear that if leaders in UP are insistent on having a ticket even after being denied, action will be taken against them, irrespective of the power or position they hold.

A leader from BJP has told the sources off record that these elections are going to play a crucial role in BJP's political career and hence is being given unusual importance. The party shall therefore choose the representatives very carefully. He further added that the party is also considering giving tickets to people without political experience, provided they hold great power or influence over the masses and have guaranteed chances of winning. In such scenario, the candidates who have previously faced a loss in UP have no chances of securing a ticket.

Based on the analysis done by some political experts, the farmers' protest and the Lakhimpur Kheri incident might have an adverse effect on the BJP's vote-bank in the respective areas. It seems that the party is also considering this possibility and therefore is putting greater focus on the areas where it has faced losses in the past elections. They have a higher chance of getting success in these areas since the pace of development here has been extremely slow. Although BJP and its alliances had won the last elections by securing 325 out of 403 seats, it still had 78 seats where it faced losses. The sources have said that even the bigger, more important leaders in the party who have faced losses in the past will be denied tickets.

However, an exception to this can be potentially spotted as Laxmikant Bajpayee from the Meerut Constituency was given an important responsibility despite facing losses in 2017 Assembly elections. He has been made the president of the joining committee, which bears great importance ahead of the upcoming elections. Previously, he has also served as the party chief of the Subeha constituency.

The party is putting forth its best tactics to secure votes and impress the masses in UP. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is paying visits to several places as part of the campaign. The party had reportedly analysed the losses it faced in 2017 and drawn certain conclusions. The most important one was that there were about 50 constituencies out of the lost 78, where a win could have been possible. But the party still lost because of the personal issues of the leaders contesting from those regions. These reasons could be the caste or the personal conduct of these contestants.

The recent inauguration of the Purvanchal Expressway in Azamgarh is one of BJP's smart agendas. In the 2017 elections, BJP had faced a humiliating loss in Azamgarh by securing only 1 out of 10 seats. Five were won by Samajwadi Party, while four were secured by BSP. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has also recently laid the foundation stone of the Azamgarh State University, further winning the confidence of the voters.