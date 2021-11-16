New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Uttar Pradesh to inaugurate the Purvanchal Expressway at Karwal Kheri in Sultanpur district at around 1:30 PM. He will also witness an airshow by the Indian Air Force on the 3.2 km long airstrip constructed on the expressway in Sultanpur district to enable landing/take-off of fighter jets in case of emergency.

The 341-km long Purvanchal Expressway begins from Chaudsarai village in Lucknow district on Lucknow-Sultanpur road (NH-731) and ends at Hydaria village located on the National Highway 31, which is around 18 km east of the UP-Bihar border.

"Tomorrow is a special day for Uttar Pradesh’s growth trajectory. At 1:30 PM, the Purvanchal Expressway will be inaugurated. This project brings with it multiple benefits for UP’s economic and social progress," PM Modi tweeted.

The six-lane wide expressway can also be expanded to an eight-lane in the future. Constructed at an estimated cost of about Rs 22,500 crore, the Purvanchal Expressway will definitely give a boost to the economic development of the eastern part of the state, especially to the districts of Lucknow, Barabanki, Amethi, Ayodhya, Sultanpur, Ambedkar Nagar, Azamgarh, Mau and Ghazipur.

Prime Minister Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh are also expected to land on the Purvanchal Expressway in a Hercules aircraft, having taken off from the Hindan Airbase in Ghaziabad. Lakhs of spectators are expected to witness this landing.

According to the sources, fighter jets like Sukhoi-30 MKI and C-130J Super Hercules will land here in the presence of PM Modi. Most of these fighter jets will take off immediately after landing under the 'Touch and Go' operation.

The farms in the vicinity have been cleared for the event. Several officers from the Airforce are also making the final arrangements for the scheduled landing on the Purvanchal Expressway airstrip.