Sultanpur: Fighter jets Sukhoi and Mirage are scheduled to take off from the Purvanchal Expressway for four consecutive days starting from Saturday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh are also expected to land on the Purvanchal Expressway in Hercules aircraft on November 16. The expressway has stringent security arrangements for the upcoming landings and takeoffs, and are being monitored under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's leadership.

With the Purvanchal Expressway ready for the landings and takeoffs of fighter jets, the flying trials are starting today. Around 30 fighter jets will take off from five airbases of the Indian Airforce to land on the Purvanchal Expressway landing strip in four days.

According to the sources, fighter jets like Sukhoi-30 MKI and C-130J Super Hercules will land here in the presence of Prime Minister Modi. Most of these fighter jets will take off immediately after landing under the 'Touch and Go' operation to be held on the Expressway.

Similar to Rajasthan's Barmer, PM Modi and Defence Minister Singh are likely to land directly on Purvanchal Expressway in the Hercules fighter jet. Their jet will take off from the Hindan Airbase in Ghaziabad. Lakhs of spectators are expected to witness this landing.

The farms in the vicinity have been cleared for the event. District collector Ravish Gupta has instructed for the arrangements of guests from district panchayat raj sections. Several officers from the Airforce are occupied making the final arrangements for the scheduled landing on the Purvanchal Expressway Airstrip.