Chandigarh: Bharatiya Janata Party's Mission Punjab is all set to take off today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address virtual rallies on February 8 (Tuesday) and February 9 (Wednesday). Thereafter, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will make an electioneering trip to Punjab after February 11. Punjab will go to assembly polls on February 20.

According to sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the people of Ludhiana and Fatehgarh Lok Sabha constituencies. For this, five screens will be put up for viewers at each assembly seat. On February 9, the Prime Minister will address virtual rallies for people belonging to Jalandhar, Kapurthala and Bhatinda Lok Sabha seats, said sources.

BJP has chalked out a strategy for covering the virtual election rallies in Punjab. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP Chief JP Nadda; will hold political rallies at Bhatinda, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Amritsar, Hoshiarpur and Patiala, said sources, adding that if the supposed ban on holding election rallies would be revoked post-February 11; then the Prime Minister would visit Punjab to address rallies in urban areas.

Other prominent leaders from BJP such as Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, Smriti Irani, Piyush Goyal, BJP national president JP Nadda, General VK Singh, Hema Malini, Manohar Lal Khattar and Jai Ram Thakur will also take part in Punjab election campaign.