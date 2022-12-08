Shimla (Himachal Pradesh): With the counting of the Assembly polls in Himachal Pradesh underway since Thursday morning, several constituencies have given clear indications for the winning parties, while some others are keeping the suspense intact. A total of 9 constituencies in the state are demonstrating a neck and neck competition between the arch enemies -- BJP and Congress -- as the counting progresses. These constituencies might as well be the deciding factor in the overall win in the state.

Congress candidate Bumber Thakur from the Bilaspur constituency with 47.05% votes is giving a tough fight to BJP's Trilok Jamwal trailing at a close margin of 49.28% votes. BJP's Bikram Singh from the Bhattiyat Constituency is also leading with 36.65% votes, even as Congress' Kuldeep Pathania is in a close contest at 34.99% votes. BJP's Reeta Devi with 44.57% votes is trailing in the Indora constituency, against Congress' Malen Rajan with 42.18% votes.

Also read: 'Accidental CM' Jai Ram Thakur wins in Himachal but...

Bikram Singh, contesting for BJP from the Jaswan Pragpur constituency, is leading with 38.41% votes, against Congress' Surinder Mankotia with 35.09% votes. In the Jhanduta constituency, BJP's Jeetram Katwal is leading with 37.9% votes against Congress' Vivek Kumar securing 36.62% votes. BJP's Kaul Singh and Nand Lal from the Rampur Assembly are in extremely close competition with 48.79% and 48.96% votes secured respectively.

From the Shillai constituency, Congress' Harshvardhan Chauhan is leading with 49.18% votes and BJP's Baldev Singh securing 48.54% votes. BJP's Narain Singh with 48.45% votes from Sri Renukaji constituency is up against Congress' Vinay Kumar with 47.22% votes. Similarly in the Sujanpur constituency, Congress' Ajinder Singh is leading with 50.4% votes, at a close margin with 48.4% secured by BJP's Ranjit Singh Rana.