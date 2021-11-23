Jaipur: An alert has been raised after reports from Bhopal Laboratory confirmed bird flu around Sambhar Lake. Expressing concern, bird conservationists have alerted the authorities to take adequate precautions for the arrival of migratory birds.

For the past one week, several birds, including crows were dying due to unknown reasons at Jodhpur, following which samples were sent to Bhopal Laboratory.

Till now 63 birds have been found dead at Sambhar, mostly crows. Birds like eagles, pigeons and myna were also reported dead.

Two years ago a large number of birds had died due to a virus called Avian Botulism. which brought the entire issue to the limelight.

Last Thursday, around 20 crows had died in the Sambhar lake area. Many dead crows were found around Balaji temple at Sambhar and many were found unconscious.

Many migratory birds come to Sambhar every year. After reports of deaths due to bird flu, intense monitoring is being carried out and prompt action is being taken. Rescue centres have also been set up at Nagaur and Ajmer districts.